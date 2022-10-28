Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), arrived in Washington DC, the United States capital, on Thursday.

His trip to the US is part of his campaign itinerary where he is expected to meet with Nigerians in that country ahead of the 2023 General Election.

Atiku arrived in the US alongside the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, former Imo State governor Emeka Ihedioha, among others.

He was welcomed by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, campaign spokespersons, Dino Melaye and Phrank Shuaibu, amongst other aides.

Atiku’s visit to the US comes amid speculations that he is not allowed to travel to the country. It also comes amid claims that he is sick.

Besides meeting with Nigerians in Diaspora, the presidential candidate is also expected to meet with PDP members in North America, some Nigerian business leaders based in the US, young Nigerian professionals in the Diaspora, among other meetings with some business community.

The PDP kicked off the presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital three weeks ago. The campaign train had since moved to Kaduna, and last Saturday, Benin, the Edo State capital. The presidential candidate also visited flood victims in Bayelsa State within the week.

He is expected back to the country on Monday and by Tuesday, the party’s presidential campaign train will move to Ekiti State, while the campaign rally in Ondo State would hold on Wednesday.

Atiku and the PDP have decided to continue campaigns despite withdrawal of support from prominent governors like Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Samuel Ortom of Benue State.