Usman Shidi, a member of the House of Representatives, has accused Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, of ordering the arrest of his campaign Director-General, Sumaila Yakubu.

Mr Shidi, who represents Ibi/Wukari Federal Constituency, is running for Taraba South Senatorial District under the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Mr Ishaku who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmaker made the allegation on Thursday during a press briefing in Abuja.

Mr Shidi said his DG was arrested during a rally in Takum LGA by security operatives acting at the behest of the governor. He said his DG was arrested on the basis of incitement.

He said a court in the state has set a bail bond of N50 million and two traditional rulers as sureties for the release of the DG.

The lawmaker described the bail conditions as impossible.

He also accused the governor of ordering the removal of all campaign posters of opposition in the state.

“The governor is the one that ordered the arrest of my campaign director-general in the ongoing campaigns by the party in the senatorial zone.

“He was simply addressing our supporters in Takum town to remain calm because the PDP on the orders of the governor removed all our posters and billboards. But the state government is now interpreting that as inciting violence and ordered his arrest.

READ ALSO:

“Today, the court has set very impossible bail conditions of N50 million and two 2nd class traditional rulers and two serving permanent secretaries in the state. How can we get all these people to stand sureties for him when they are all answerable to the governor? So the whole thing is a calculated attempt to make his bail impossible to secure,” he said.

Mr Shidi also alleged that Mr Yakubu “was beaten by the police” and that he was “stripped naked, thrown into the back of their truck and driven five hours along the very bad road from Takum to Jalingo.”

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the media aide of the governor, Bala Abu, he denied that the governor ordered the arrest.

“The governor does not order the arrest of people. He is not a policeman, he does not have the power of arrest and he does not arrest anybody. He has no hand in the arrest of anybody,” Mr Abu said.

“If some people have committed an offence that deserves arrest, they will be arrested. I know someone was arrested, but I did not know his relationship with anyone,” he said.