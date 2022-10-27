A Magistrate Court in Ogurute, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, Wednesday, struck all charges filed against four youths who were accused by the Nigerian government of being members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, disclosed this in a statement, Wednesday.

He gave the names of the accused persons discharged by the court as Ifeanyi Ogbu, Arinze David, Uchenna Abah and Stephen Ejiofor.

The lawyer said they were “illegally arrested” and also detained “briefly” at a military detention facility in Enugu Cantonment, but did not say the exact time of their arrest.

He said the four suspects were later charged to the court following “irresistible legal pressure” mounted on the Nigerian security agencies, who were carrying out the prosecution.

“Today, after hearing our application praying the court to strike out these frivolous charges filed against them and after listening to our robust argument on law, as convincingly canvassed by our own Augustine Ezeokeke, the honourable court, consequently found the application to be meritorious and accordingly struck out the entire charge and discharged these innocent defendants,” Mr Ejiofor said.

“They have now gone home as free men.”

The magistrate court ruling comes barely two weeks after the Court of Appeal in Abuja, struck out the terrorism charges filed against Mr Kanu by the government and ordered his release from the custody of the State Security Service.

The government is yet to release the IPOB leader and has asked the appeal court for permission not to implement the ruling.

IPOB is a group agitating for an independent state of Biafra which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

The government has accused the separatist group of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the two regions. But the group has repeatedly denied involvement in the attacks.