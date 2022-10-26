The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), has launched a development plan to revive the tourism sector in Nigeria.

The plan, called “Tourism Hackathon Nigeria” was launched on Tuesday by the agency.

The Director General of the corporation, Folorunsho Coker, in his remarks during the launch, said the plan would transform the tourism industry in Nigeria.

He said the policy will provide unique and innovative solutions to identified challenges and gaps across the tourism value chain in Nigeria, using digital tools that will be developed at scale within the next 18-24 months.

Also, he explained that Hackathon is a follow-up to the “tour Nigeria” and the CHIEF plan that were launched in 2017.

Mr Coker highlighted that “some of the identified challenges burdening businesses within the ecosystem include: proper pricing, safe payment channels, access to market, customer service and retention, and bookings and reservations.

Others are data collection and analytics, distribution, setup, system issues, supply chain, and logistics.

The DG explained that Nigeria will not be able to tap into the opportunity in the sector by using the old ways of doing things. He added that the nation must leverage technology.

“Across the world, tourism has evolved to become one of the fastest-growing industries. This growth has been driven by the deployment of advanced technology in travel and an increased holiday culture.

“Indeed, the opportunities embedded in tourism are enormous. However, to fully utilise the potential of tourism for economic growth, we recognise that we cannot revert to the old ways of working. There is an urgent need to reflect and rethink what we do and how we do it. Therefore, we have identified the need to deploy technological solutions for sectorial growth across the tourism value chain in Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Coker stressed that Nigeria has the market, adding that the agency is seeking to “improve the country’s ranking on the World Economic Forum competitiveness index by harnessing the growing popularity of digital technology to solve prevalent problems across the tourism value chain in Nigeria.”

He explained that “hackathon creates an avenue for carefully selected developers from the six geo-political zones of the country to develop digital tools that aim to solve some of the frictions and dislocations experienced across the industry.”

Mr Coker said the initiative will leverage public, private partnerships to make the system work.

“The initiative is a collaborative effort of the private and public sector, where the private sector brings the intellectual capacity, and the public sector provides the enabling resources that will help the ideas thrive,” Mr Coker said.

According to him, the goal is to have a situation where tourists’ journey experience is fully enhanced by the digitisation of all support activities.