Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State donated N100 million to Bayelsa State on Wednesday to cushion the effect of flooding in the state.

He said the flooding in Bayelsa was “monumental” and required help from all quarters to assuage the sufferings of victims.

Mr Emmanuel, who led a delegation of members of his cabinet to Bayelsa, applauded the efforts of Governor Duoye Diri, for standing by his people in their moment of despair.

He described the efforts as a mark of “true leadership.”

“With what I saw on television, l just could not stay back at home. I did not know the extent of the damage the flood had caused the people of Bayelsa.

“My people played the whole video clip at our Executive Council Chambers and we were moved to tears. We decided at the meeting to be here to sympathise with you and with your people,” he said.

Governor Emmanuel added that whatever afflicted Bayelsa affected Akwa Ibom because of their affinity in the Niger Delta region.

“The destinies of millions of our people are tied to your own. You have tried to show that you care and you restore hope.

“That show of care strengthens your people in spite of the dire situation the flood had put them,” Mr Emmanuel said.

He also announced that a truckload of relief materials courtesy of his wife’s pet project, the Family Empowerment Programme Foundation, was on its way to support flood victims in Bayelsa.

‘Bayelsa yet to receive relief item from federal government’

Responding, Mr Diri expressed gratitude to Governor Emmanuel for his show of love and brotherhood, describing the impact of the flood as immeasurable.

He said the only means of communication was by air and through the maritime domain as the roads into the state had been cut off, just as electricity transformers had been submerged leading to blackouts.

Governor Diri added that the floods affected 99 per cent of the people of Bayelsa who had been displaced, safe for communities close to the Atlantic Ocean because of the salinity of the water.

“We see you not only as a friend but also as a brother. It is a trying time for us. This is the time we need leaders, not politicians. And you have proved to be a true leader.

“The N100 million will be judiciously used and accounted for. You have done what a brother should do,” Mr Diri told Mr Emmanuel.

He said the Bayelsa government had appealed to corporate organisations, international agencies and multinational corporations for assistance, and lauded his Akwa Ibom counterpart for his prompt response to the plight of Bayelsa.

Governor Diri noted, however, that Bayelsa was yet to receive any relief item from the federal government.

He said though the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management said the federal government had sent relief items to 21 states affected by flooding, Bayelsa was yet to receive any such items.

He thanked the Nigeria Air Force for assisting the state to airlift relief food items that were procured by the state government for victims.

