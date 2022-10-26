The University of Calabar (UNICAL) has arrested a suspect, Emmanuel Uwakwe, for impersonation during the institution’s ongoing aptitude test.

The Chief Security Officer of UNICAL, Austin Bisong, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Calabar that the suspect was caught in the act.

Mr Bisong, a retired army captain, told NAN that the suspect was caught after writing the Computer Based Test for six candidates who were seeking admission into the institution.

“The suspect, Uwakwe, was arrested by our security operatives after they detected that he had stayed longer than expected on the computer.

“When he was arrested, he was already trying to log in with the personal identification number for the seventh candidate.

“He was using five minutes for each paper during the examination.

“At this point, all the six candidates he wrote for can never have their results, and they have risked their admission status with the university,” he said.

He told NAN that the investigation was ongoing to unravel if there was any connivance with any staff of the institution or security personnel.

He said the suspect would be handed over to an external security agency for further investigation and necessary action.

Mr Uwakwe admitted to committing the crime. He pleaded with the university management for forgiveness.

“They promised to give me N50,000 to write for seven candidates; out of that amount, I have collected N40,000 and was left with a balance of N10,000.

“I came all the way from Abia to write the examination for the candidates. I am good in computer operation. That was why they contacted me.

“I have a shop in Ariaria market in Aba. I only came here to make some small money for myself. I want to plead with the school management to forgive me,” he said.

(NAN)