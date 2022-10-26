A group, Zarephath Aid, has said the practice of ‘holding charges’ in Nigeria’s criminal justice system contributes to the congestion in the country’s custodial centres.

Ben Abraham, the founder of the group, said at a press conference in Lagos Wednesday, that it is appalling for an inmate in 21st century Nigeria to stay 10 years or more in a custodial centre on holding charge awaiting trial.

“This is the shocking but true story of many inmates in prisons in Nigeria,” said Mr Abraham, a lawyer.

A holding charge is a practice where a magistrate, presiding over a case that cannot be tried by the court, remands crime suspects pending the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The current capacity of Nigeria’s custodial centres is about 58,000 but there are over 70,000 inmates across the country, according to an official.

“Section 264 to 266 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State 2015 as amended provides for the process of remand by the magistrate court upon application by the police in offences that cannot be tried by the magistrate.

“However, in reality, the legal check which that section seeks to introduce is not actualised because, after the remand, the role of the remanding magistrate as outlined in Section 264 (6), (7), (8) is not fulfilled.

“The police arrest suspects for felonies and offences triable by information, hurriedly remand them and dump their files somewhere, anywhere while these suspects, deemed innocent in the eyes of the law, languish for years on end.”

Mr Abraham said although appellate courts in many cases over the years had pronounced the practice of holding charges unlawful, the practice has persisted.

“It does not accord with justice and legality for a magistrate court to remand a suspect on a charge the court has no jurisdiction to try ab initio.

“We, therefore, call on the authorities in Lagos State and indeed other states to, as a matter of urgency, set up mechanisms to stop the inhuman and illegal practice of holding charge. Thousands of lives and destinies have been ruined in this practice over the years.”

He said his organisation is handling a case involving five persons who have stayed a cumulative time of 50 years awaiting trial, having been arrested in 2012.

“The matters are subjudice so we restrict our comments but suffice to say that such tales should no longer be told in our clime. It reeks of viciousness, cold-heartedness, and sadism to say the least.”