The Police Command in Ogun on Wednesday said it has arrested four suspects that specialised in snatching motorcycles from owners at gun points.

The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement that the suspects were arrested on 24th October in the Onibudo area of Ajuwon.

Mr Oyeyemi said in Ota, Ogun, that the suspects were arrested following a distress call received at Ajuwon Police Divisional Headquarters at about 3.00 a.m., that they were operating and had attacked one Sunday Doile at Onibudo area of Akute and snatched his Bajaj Motorcycle at gunpoint.

“Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ajuwon Division, SP. Andrew Akinseye quickly mobilised his patrol team and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums who are about six in number took to different directions, while one of them escaped with the snatched motorcycle, others were hotly chased and four, amongst them were apprehended.

“During interrogation, they confessed being the syndicate that was responsible for various cases of motorcycle snatching in Ajuwon and its environs,” he said.

The police spokesperson said they confessed further that their mode of operation was to use a motorcycle belonging to one of them to cross the one they want to snatch.

ALSO READ: Angry youths set ablaze suspected motorcycle thief in Jos

He added that they used to display their guns to the victim and order him to surrender his motorcycle.

According to them, any of the victims who struggled with them will be hit on the head with an iron rod and the motorcycle will be taken away, while the owner is unconscious.

Mr Oyeyemi said that two locally made pistols, one iron rod, a cutlass, one live cartridge, three expended cartridges, and assorted charms were recovered from them.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation.

Mr Bankole, according to him, also directed that the escaped members of the gang must be hunted for wherever they might be. (NAN)