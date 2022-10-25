A medical doctor, Oyedeji Alagbe, on Tuesday, told an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court how a man, Chukwudi Anyanwu, allegedly raped his neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter four times in a month.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Anyanwu is charged with defilement, contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Mr Alagbe, who works with the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), was led in evidence by the state counsel, Bukola Okeowo.

He said that he managed and produced the medical report of the survivor after she presented herself at the Mirabel Medical Centre, Lagos, on 3 June 2021.

”The survivor gave a brief account of what happened to her when she presented herself alongside her aunt, who also corroborated her account at Mirabel Centre.

”She said a man known as Chuks, who happens to be her neighbour, had sexual intercourse with her on four different occasions in May 2021 in his room, after she ran errands for him.

‘She said the defendant warned her not to tell anyone, and that it was a blood stain on her bed that caught the attention of her aunt,” Mr Alagbe said.

The witness also told the court that the survivor was clinically stable, well-dressed and coherent with verbal conversation when he examined her.

Mr Alagbe said the survivor’s genitalia (private part) had a natural covering (hymen) with focal areas of healed injury.

”She had two notches in her vagina. Other component parts of her genitalia were normal. Her anus was also found to be normal.

”I came to the conclusion that her genitalia examination findings are in keeping with forceful penetration into her vagina.

”Absence of injury at the time of the examination does not negate the survivor’s account to have had a penile penetration into her vagina,” he said.

The witness told the court during cross-examination by defence counsel, Emmanuel Ochai, that there was no DNA sample taken from anyone to ascertain that the defendant committed the offence.

Mr Alagbe also told the court that his medical report did not indict anyone.

The witness said he documented the survivor’s verbal account which was before the court.

He testified that apart from sexual intercourse, blunt penetrating objects and other forceful activities could cause injury to the hymen.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant committed the offence on 27 May 2021, at Aguda, Lagos.

It also alleged that the defendant defiled the survivor by penetrating her vagina with his penis.

The judge, Ramon Oshodi, adjourned the case until 23rd January 2023, for the continuation of trial.

(NAN)