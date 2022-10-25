An Osun High Court in Osogbo on Tuesday ordered the Nigerian Correctional Services to produce Raheem Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotels, Ile-Ife, in court on 7 November.

Mr Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotels, Ile-Ife, is alleged to have murdered Timothy Adegoke, an Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) postgraduate student.

The six other defendants standing trial in the murder case are Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Florence, Oyetunde Kazeem, Adebayo Kunle, and Adedeji Adesola.

Justice Adepele Ojo, who delivered the ruling, said Mr Adedoyin should be brought to court to stand trial, in spite of the time constraints in the case being heard.

Mrs Ojo said she would either grant some defendants bail and allow Mr Adedoyin to face the murder case, or transfer the case file, if the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) refuses to bring him.

The judge decried the time wasted in concluding the case on account of Mr Adedoyin’s absence in court on two occasions, reportedly on health grounds .

She urged the NCS to ensure the presence of the defendant on the next date of adjournment, adding that his presence for trial had become sacrosanct.

She also demanded that a medical report over Mr Adedoyin’s ill-health be brought to court on the next date of adjournment.

Mrs Ojo adjourned the case to 7 November, to ensure the presence of the defendant in court.

Earlier, the plaintiff’s counsel, Fatima Adesina, had told the court that she heard the defendant was sick and could not come to stand his trial.

Mrs Adesina had prayed the court to take judicial note of the absence of the defendant (Adedoyin) on several occasions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) reports that the defendants had earlier pleaded not guilty to the 11-count charge on conspiracy, murder, attempted felony, unlawful interference with a corpse, altering and intent to destroy evidence.

The case file number HOS/5C/2022, dated 14 February, and filed on 17 February, had earlier been substituted with HOS/5C/ 2022, dated 22 February, 2022, and filed on 2nd March, 2022.

(NAN)