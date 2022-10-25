The trial of an undergraduate, Chidinma Ojukwu, for the murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, was on Tuesday stalled due to the absence of a prosecution witness.

Ms Ojukwu is standing trial before a Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

She is also charged with stealing and forgery alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri.

On Monday, the Lagos State Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DDPP), A. O. Oluwafemi, told the court that the case was for continuation of trial.

She, however, said that the ninth prosecution witness, Olusegun Bamidele, who had not finished his evidence, was absent in court.

According to the DDPP, the witness sent a text message informing her that he was drenched by rain and unable to get transportation to the court.

She apologised for the witness’s absence.

The counsel to the defendants, Onwuka Egwu, Babatunde Busari and M. A. Abia-Bassey, said the prosecution counsel could have informed them of the development.

They did not object to the adjournment of the case.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya consequently adjourned the trial until 27th October.

At the last proceedings, on 18th October, recorded video footage of a confessional statement of Ms Ojukwu was played in court.

In the video, Ms Ojukwu, the first defendant in the case, denied killing Mr Ataga.

Ms Ojukwu said that she did not know who killed Mr Ataga.

She said that she went out, came back and saw Mr Ataga on the floor of an apartment in which she stayed with the deceased, and then quickly picked up her things and left.

Ms Ojukwu said in the video that she left because she was scared.

However, on 11 October, when the video recording was first played, it showed the lifeless body of Mr Ataga and showed Ms Ojukwu admitting to killing him.

Ms Ojukwu, an undergraduate of the University of Lagos, was arraigned alongside Messrs Quadri and Egbuchu on 12 October 2021, on a nine-count charge.

Messrs Ojukwu and Quadri are facing the first to eight counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, stabbing, forgery, making of bank statements and stealing.

The third defendant, Ms Egbuchu, is facing the ninth count of receiving a stolen iPhone 7 belonging to Mr Ataga.

Messrs Ojukwu and Quadri are alleged to have conspired and murdered Mr Ataga on 15 June 2021, by stabbing him several times with a knife on the neck and chest.

The incident took place at No. 19, Adewale Oshin St., Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State.

