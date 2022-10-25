The Edo branch of the Nigerian Red Cross Society on Tuesday appealed for immediate help to victims of flooding that had affected no less than 30 communities in the state.
The secretary of the branch, Wilson Ekhomogiazin, made the appeal in a statement in Benin.
Mr Ekhomogiazin said the appeal had become necessary as residents displaced included pregnant women, lactating mothers and children.
“While we enjoy the comfort of our sleep and warmth in our homes, people in over 30 communities from three LGAs have been displaced by flooding in the state.
“These included pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and their children, as well as men whose only means of livelihood have been washed off by flood.
“These people have resulted into self-help by locating higher grounds and building make-shift camps for their families.
“They are being exposed to malaria and acute colds, snake and scorpion bite, and are having discomfort from their sleep because most of these shelters are built with zinc,” Mr Ekhomogiazin said.
The Red Cross, he said, would appreciate donations to help ease the sufferings of the people.
He called for items such as food, drilling of boreholes for access to clean drinkable water or water supply, tent and other shelter materials, fumigation system and mosquito nets.
Others are clothing materials, power-generating sets, medical and sanitary materials, soaps and monies, amongst others.
The Red Cross asked interested members of the public to pass their donations to the society through Mr Ekhomogiazin.
(NAN)
