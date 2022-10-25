The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested no fewer than 192 suspected drug traffickers between January and September in Ebonyi State, South-east Nigeria.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Iyke Uche, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abakaliki, said the agency seized 113.414 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa.

He added that 0.0621kgs methamphetamine, locally known as Mkpurummiri, was also seized within the period under review.

“The seizures were made by our personnel in different locations across communities in the state,” Mr Uche said.

On the level of drug trafficking in the state, the commander said Ebonyi has low drug business but many consumers.

“There is no prevalent drug business here in Ebonyi, but there are consumers.

“We counselled a total of 92 drug users in the state in the period under review.

“Most crimes usually take place with the intake of drugs. Of course, there are drug-enhanced violent crimes.

“So, we will intensify efforts on sensitisations, we are going to strengthen campaigns in schools in order to nip drug abuse in the bud in the state,” Mr Uche said.

Mr Uche said the NDLEA would continue to work assiduously to rid the state of drug abuse and traffickers.

He sought media support to deepen the sensitisation campaign in order to curtail the menace of illicit drugs in the state.

(NAN)