The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned four persons at an Osun High Court over alleged voter inducement.

The defendants are Adeyemo Abiodun, Abidogun Ismail, Jimoh Kazeem, and Yekini Abiodun

The commission’s prosecution counsels, Sesan Ola and Andrew Akoja, told the court that the defendants were arrested on 16 July by its officers in Osun.

Mr Ola said the defendants were arrested at different polling units, following intelligence that they were trading votes for cash to induce voters for a particular political party.

”Adeyemi, Abidogun and Jimoh were arrested at Polling Unit 002, Ward 2, Ababu, Isale Osun, while Abiodun was picked up at Unit 2, Isale Agbara, Oshogbo.

He said the offence contravened sections 121 (5) and 121 (1) (a), punishable under section 121 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The lead defence counsel, N. Adekilekun, prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms.

Mathias Agboola, the judge, granted the defendants bail for N2 million with one surety each in like sum.

Mr Agboola said the sureties must be civil servants on Grade Level 13 in the State Civil Service and must deposit their Identity Cards with recent passport photographs to the Registrar of the court.

The two cases were adjourned to 21st November for hearing.

(NAN)