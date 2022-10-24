The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation, Beni Lar, has called on policymakers in Nigeria to prepare for a post-fossil fuel-dominated world.

She said Nigerian policymakers should be alarmed by the advancement in technology in the area of renewable energy, which makes the future of fossil fuel bleak.

Mrs Lar stated this on Friday during an oversight visit to the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) and the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP).

In a statement issued on Sunday, the lawmaker urged the ECN to leverage available resources to reposition the nation as a hub for renewable energy.

Mrs Lar explained that ECN, as the sole government body charged to drive the UN climate change Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals in energy sources and usage, must provide policy to guide Nigeria in the post-fossil fuel world.

“With over four decades of operational existence, this energy think-tank has a strategic role of preparing and guiding the nation into the post-crude oil dominance era that now steers us in the face.

“The several quantum leaps in the advancement of science and technology are leaning towards renewable and more climate-friendly energy sources should alarm leaders in the Nigerian project particularly the ECN as the future of fossil fuel looks very bleak,” she said.

Mrs Lar also stated that the committee had further resolved to vigorously and strategically yielded all legislative resources to ECN to birth new, reliable and futuristic sources of foreign exchange earner.

In his presentation, the Director General of ECN, Jidare Bala, a professor, lamented the lack of intervention funds from the government since 2009.

He also disclosed that the commission is indebted to the tune of N4.7 billion for constituency projects. He said the commission has written to the federal ministry of finance requesting that the debt should be taken over by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

“I will like to recall some of the challenges that we have. I have told you about our debt, heavy debt of about N4.7 billion owed contractors for constituency projects executed from 2009 to date 2012 but since 2013 we have not incurred any debt.

“The second is inadequate physical infrastructure at the headquarters. You can see this building is small and we have about 731 staff and if we have our way, we have already had our design where our car park is, we want to have a twelve storey building to be called Nigeria Energy House,” Mr Bala said.

Climate Change

Despite years of diversification rhetoric, Nigeria still depends on earning from oil as the main source of foreign currency.

However, the recent flooding ravaging several states across the country has elevated climate change as one of the main talking points ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Last week, the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu, during an interactive session at the Arewa House, caused a stir when he stated that Nigeria would not cut down emissions unless the western countries pay compensation to mitigate the cost of alternative energy sources.

However, in his manifesto, Mr Tinubu said “our renewable energy plan shall be based on Nigeria’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2060.”

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Nigerian lawmakers also met with their African counterparts ahead of the COP27 conference in Egypt. The lawmakers also made case for compensation for African nations.

NOTAP

Speaking on NOTAP, Mrs Lar said the agency is critical for the advancement of technology in Nigeria.

“May I rightly observe that NOTAP occupies a critical place in the scientific advancement of Nigeria or its continued development. At this point, I wish to state without equivocation that the current DG has repositioned the office towards the realisation of its lofty objectives,” she said.

In his presentation, Director General of NOTAP, Danazumi Ibrahim, explained there is high involvement of indigenous IT companies in software deployment because of local content law.

He told the committee that the agency is facing shortage of staff due to the embargo placed on employment by the federal government.

Some members of the committee observed that the equipment used by the agency for most of its research are obsolete as they demanded comprehensive details of all expenditure.

The committee requested the two agencies to provide details of their budget performance, sources of revenue, indebtedness, and internally generated revenue.