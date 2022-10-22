The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, will commence the tour of states most affected by flood.

Atiku, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, on Saturday said he will be starting the tour in Bayelsa State.

According to the statement, “the tours to states ravaged by flooding become incumbent in view of the trauma that the incidents have caused its victims.

“Consequently, the tours will provide the presidential candidate the opportunity to have an on-sight impact assessment of these flooding incidents and give him a veritable window to input those ecological concerns in his policy documents.”

The candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, also visited Bayelsa State on Sunday to sympathise with the victims of the disaster.

Meanwhile, Atiku also expressed sadness over the recurring attacks by suspected herders in Benue State.

In a separate statement by Mr Ibe, the former vice president said that sustained clashes between farmers and herders have led to the loss of lives including those of police officers in Gbeji village, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

Atiku said, “When our people are well integrated into communities where they live, work, pay their taxes and raise their children then they’d be obligated to reciprocate the love and acceptance.”

He admonished Nigerians to shun ethnic profiling and hateful rhetoric. He noted that accidents of birth should not be a reason for clashes.

“We should see our fellow citizens as fellow Nigerians. Where we were born and our mode of worship is a geographical situation that we have no control over. What we have in common is far greater than our differences,” he said.