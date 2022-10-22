Gunmen, on Wednesday, attacked the convoy of the provost of the newly established Federal College of Education Technical, in Isu, a community in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The victim, Reuben Okechukwu, was ambushed by the gunmen near a boundary between the community and Agba, another community in Ishielu Local Government of the state.

Mr Okechukwu, a professor, was in the convoy with his two aides and a driver when the gunmen attacked them.

Also, in the convoy were the college librarian, Lawal Shuaibu and a police orderly.

Mr Shuaibu and the driver sustained gunshot injuries in the attack, it was gathered.

The police spokesperson in the state, Chris Anyanwu, confirmed the attack to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

“He (Okechukwu) was attacked while in a convoy from his office at the temporary site of the college in Isu (as he was coming) back to Abakaliki,” said Mr Anyanwu, a superintendent of police.

He said the police have begun investigation into the incident.

The police spokesperson assured that the police will track down the suspects.

Increased attacks

Ebonyi, like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, has witnessed an increase in deadly attacks lately.

The latest incident occurred barely two weeks after gunmen killed a Chinese expatriate in Iboko, a community in Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

In April, gunmen attacked some police officers attached to a construction company in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state. One gunman was killed in the attack.

Gunmen, in May, attacked the country home of the Chairperson of Ikwo Local Government Area of the state, Steve Orogwu, killing three of his relatives.

In June, three people were killed by gunmen in Ngbo Community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

In August, three persons were killed by gunmen who invaded a hotel in Isu, a community in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

Again, one police officer was killed in August when gunmen attacked a security checkpoint along Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway in Ebonyi State.

Last month, gunmen killed a member of Ebubeagu operatives in Mpuma Ekwa-Oku, a community in Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

The attacks, mostly targeted at security officials and government facilities, have been attributed to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) which is agitating for a sovereign state for the Igbo-speaking people in the South-east.

But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.