The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, has sued an online newspaper, National Record, over an alleged defamatory report published by the outlet.

Mr Wabba is asking the Federal Capital Territory High (FCT) in Jabi in Abuja to award N1 billion damages against the newspaper and its publisher, Iduh Onah.

The labour union leader is challenging the accuracy and journalistic objectivity of National Record’s publication of 26 December 2021 on the plight of NLC employees who were being owed their December salaries.

The disputed report is entitled ‘NLC staff Accuse Wabba of Hypocrisy for Not Paying Dec. Salary Yet Condemns Others’.

NLC employees, who pleaded anonymity for fear of retribution from the NLC boss, according to the report, alleged that Mr Wabba failed to authorise the payment of December salaries before Christmas.

The report said the NLC staff members interviewed maintained that Mr Wabba lacked the moral high ground to be critical of other employers of labour who failed to pay their own workers before Christmas.

But Mr Wabba, the sole claimant in the suit, denied the allegations in his suit filed before the judge, Hassan Babangida.

Prayers

He prayed the court to declare that the report was not only sensational but was also “malicious, defamatory, libelous, derogatory”.

He maintained that it was made out of malevolence “to destroy his image”, to injure his reputation as “an elder statesman, a celebrated community leader, a distinguished member of the national institute, a renowned labour activist as well as one of the most accomplished Presidents of the Nigeria Labour Congress that Nigeria had.”

He is also seeking for an order “directing the defendants … to publish an unconditional retraction of the false, misleading, malicious and defamatory report.”yytà

The NLC boss is equally asking the court to direct National Record and its publisher who are 1st and 2nd defendants, respectively, to pay him N1 billion damages.

He said the monetary award would serve as compensation for “the pain, injury, agony, psychological trauma he had gone through, and had to live with since the publication of the said highly scandalous report.”

Publisher launches counter-suit against Wabba, NLC

The defendants, National Record and its publisher, Mr Onah, have filed a joint statement of defence in court, denying any wrongdoing.

In addition, they filed a counter-claim joining the NLC and its General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, along with Mr Wabba as defendants.

The counter-suit seeks a total of N100.5 million as compensation and cost of the suit.

They said the NLC, Messrs Wabba and Ugboaja had on 31 December 2021, on the official website of the NLC, published a press statement “laden with libelous matter” in response to the National Record’s publication on the plights of the NLC staff members.

They prayed for the court’s declaration that the defendants’ claims “amount to undue harassment, and an attempt to intimidate” and interfere with their activities.

One of such claims denied by the counter-claimants was that Mr Onah used to be an intermediate staff member of the NLC.

Mr Onah said, contrary to the claim, he “was engaged in the service of the NLC in July 2009 on Congress Grade Level 12 as an Assistant General Secretary.”

He also said NLC and its leadership maliciously claimed that he was sacked for unethical conduct by the body.

He said his appointment was, rather, “terminated on grounds of an on-going reorganisation in the congress,” a claim he challenged in court and won in suit marked, NIC/ABJ/47/2011.

He also denied attempting to extort NLC with his publication as alleged in the body’s press statement. He said he had “only demanded for his right – payment of the NLC’s part of the contributory pension scheme for about 27 months as ordered by the court in the judgment of the court in Suit No: NIC/ABJ/47/2011.”

He added that “the so-called facts outlined in the press release” orchestrated by the NLC “are untrue, and fabrications aimed at defaming [and] portraying them in bad light in the eyes of the public” for “engaging in journalism in the independent manner that they have done.”

The judge, Mr Babangida, adjourned hearing in the suit until 25 January 2023.

The adjournment is to enable the defence lawyer, Peter Egbe-Okpenge, to regularise the statement of defence and the counter-claim.