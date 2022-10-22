The police in Zamfara State have rescued 10 women and a one-year-old after an operation at Gando forest in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Muhammad Shehu, said the police undertook a search and rescue operation after the women and child were kidnapped last Monday by a group of terrorists who invaded villages in Anka LGA.

The police spokesperson said the victims were rescued after three days in captivity.

“On receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Yusuf Kolo, deployed additional Police Tactical operatives to reinforce DPO Anka and vigilante in their rescue operation, a task that was accomplished with the full support of stakeholders especially, the Sole Administrator of Anka LGA.

“All the rescued victims were taken to the hospital for a medical check, debriefed by police detectives and handed over to their families.

“The Commissioner of Police while commending the sole Administrator, Anka LGA for the full support and partnership during the rescue operation, congratulates the victims for regaining their freedom, and assures that, all the perpetrators will be apprehended and charged to court for prosecution,” Mr Shehu said.

Zamfara State is perhaps the most insecure state in the North-west region. Terror gangs called bandits by the Nigerian media regularly attack communities abducting residents for ransom. These gangs are responsible for the displacement of tens of thousands of people as well as numerous deaths.

Despite incessant promises by the Nigerian authorities to flush out the terrorists, the situation in the state and across the beleaguered region seems to be worsening.