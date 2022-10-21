Tunde Mark, the son of former President of the Senate, David Mark, died in a London hospital on Friday morning, an official has said.

This is contained in a statement issued by Paul Mumeh, Special Adviser on Media to the former senate president on Friday in Minna.

The statement said that Tunde, the first son of Mr Mark, was born on 13 October, 1971.

“Tunde attended Yaba Military School, located in Yaba, Lagos where he obtained his first school leaving certificate.

“He later proceeded to Bradfield College, Berkshire, UK, where he attended secondary school.

“He is a biochemist who obtained a B.Sc degree from Kings College, London.

“He studied Immunology alongside Biochemistry and later Biological Sciences in the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, Harvard, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“He was married and had a daughter.

“Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course,” the statement said.

PDP consoles Mark

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed its sadness over the news of the death of Tunde.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Friday described Tunde’s death as a great loss to Mark’s family, the PDP and the nation.

The party said the deceased was a very bright and energetic young Nigerian, adding that his death was a blow to his family, the party and the nation.

“Our party is overwhelmed by this great loss to a very patriotic Nigerian leader; a man of immense humility, who continues to demonstrate an exceptional commitment to the unity, stability and development of our country.

“The PDP stands with the family of David Mark, the people of Benue State and the nation at large at this moment of grief, especially given the pains of losing a dear son.

“We are heartbroken but as the Bible teaches; in all things, we give thanks to the Almighty God in whose presence we obtain grace and strength in times like this.

“We draw solace in faith that Tunde is received in the bosom of the Lord according to the promises of God,” it said.

The party prayed that God should grant the deceased peaceful repose and also grant Mr Mark and the entire family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Atiku too

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday also consoled Mr Mark over the death.

Atiku, in a statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja, said he was shocked and saddened by the news of Tunde’s demise.

“It is with a heavy heart that I condole with David Mark’s family over this loss. I share in your grief because Tunde and I had a special relationship of which I took him as a son.

“It is my prayer that God, who is the decider of all affairs, will heal all hearts that are hurt by this grief and accept the repose of his soul,” Atiku said.

Kalu commiserates with Mark

Also, the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, has commiserated with the former senate president over the death.

Mr Kalu, in a condolence message issued in Abuja, described Tunde’s death as shocking and devastating.

He said it was unfortunate that the deceased died in his prime, adding that his good deeds would continue to speak for him.

The former governor of Abia State prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the former President of the Senate and his family members the fortitude to bear the loss.

“I convey my heartfelt condolences to the former President of the Senate, Sen. David Mark over the demise of his son, Tunde.

“It is shocking and devastating.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the Mark family at this period of grief,” Mr Kalu said.

(NAN)