The federal government has allocated N2.1 billion to David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu, Ebonyi State for the 2023 fiscal year.

The amount was contained in the 2023 budget of N20.1 trillion presented by President Muhammadu Buhari to a joint session of the National Assembly on 7 October.

Commissioned by Mr Buhari in May, the new university was built by Governor Dave Umahi’s administration in Ebonyi.

The federal government would later take over the university on 6 September, about four months after the president commissioned the new institution.

The takeover of the university by the government followed Mr Umahi’s appeal to Mr Buhari during the commissioning ceremony.

The university was initially named King David Nweze Umahi University of Medical Sciences Uburu by the state government but was later renamed David Nweze Umahi University of Medical Sciences Uburu, by the federal government after the takeover.

Governor Umahi, during a ceremony to mark the handover of the university to the federal government in Abuja, said the idea of the university was borne out of the desire to save people’s lives and prevent medical tourism.

“Apart from the huge revenue we would save from our people travelling abroad, we would be bringing world-class medical services home. That way, we are saving the lives of our people and earning foreign exchange from the foreigners coming for treatment,” the governor was quoted as saying in the local media.

Details in the budgetary allocation indicate that N1,518,418,097 was budgeted for personnel, N257,411,089 for overhead and N325,481,481 as take-off capital of the university.

A total of 54 students, drawn from three faculties – Natural Sciences, Basic Sciences and Technology – participated in the institution’s matriculation ceremony which was held in June.

Teaching institution to get N2.44 billion

Beyond the university, the Nigerian government also budgeted N2,044,736,844 for David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital.

Details in the budgetary allocation indicate that N1,594,736,844 was budgeted for personnel, N200 million for overhead and N250 million as take-off capital for the teaching hospital.

A further breakdown showed that N100 million was budgeted for the renovation of the hospital complex building, N80 million for the purchase of clinical and hospital equipment, N20 million for rehabilitation and installation of street lights at the hospital, while N50 million was allocated for the purchase of utility vehicle for the hospital activities.