The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), Enugu State Branch, has dissociated itself from the “solidarity” visit by its former chairman of Nsukka Division, Paschal Asadu, to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Mr Asadu during a visit on Wednesday to Mr Ugwuanyi thanked the Enugu governor for making the work of the Nigerian Red Cross easier through the provision of road infrastructure, healthcare facilities and efficient fire service operations in Enugu North District and other parts of the state.

Vanguard newspaper quoted Mr Asadu as making some remarks which clearly appear as a political endorsement of Mr Ugwuanyi, who is the Peoples Democratic Party senatorial candidate for the Enugu North District.

“We believe in you. We believed in you yesterday. We believe in you today and we will continue to believe in you.

“As Nigerian Red Cross Society, Nsukka Division, we are apolitical but we have to stand on something that will assist us. We have come to do that for you,” Mr Asadu said to the governor.

No, we aren’t part of it

But in a disclaimer issued on Thursday by the Chairman, Enugu State Branch of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Mike Nwokolo, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, Mr Nwokolo stated that as an international organisation, “the society does not involve or participate in politics in any form”.

He added that the speech by Mr Asadu during the visit did not represent the opinion of the Enugu branch of the society.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Red Cross Movement is an international, neutral and independent humanitarian organisation giving humanitarian aid to the less privileged.

“It also engages in providing succour to the poorest of the poor, wherever they may be found, irrespective of tribe, religion, age, sex and colour.

“The Red Cross is guided by her core principles of neutrality, impartiality and independence the world over.

“We, therefore, do not involve in politics, neither do we take sides in any conflict,” the statement added.

Mr Nwokolo, therefore, urged the public to disregard Mr Asadu’s visit to the governor which, he said, was not authorised by the organisation.

(NAN)