The Anambra State Government has expressed fear over possible outbreak of cholera and other infectious diseases in the state following the devastating flood in the state.

The Executive Secretary, Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ASPHCDA), Chioma Ezenyimulu, raised the concern at a one-day media engagement on Thursday in Awka, ahead of the forthcoming State Measles Campaign.

Ms Ezenyimulu, who was represented by Placid Uliagbapusi, the State Director, Disease Control and Immunisation, said that the campaign will begin on 25 October and end on 2 November.

She said that though the state had scheduled the measles vaccine campaign, the flood disaster in seven out of the 21 local government areas had heightened fears of a possible outbreak of cholera and other diseases.

“We are worried that with the devastating flood, the state might witness cholera and other infectious diseases.”

The health official, therefore, urged the public to observe good hygiene and keep the environment clean to avoid any outbreak.

While responding to questions from reporters, Ms Ezenyimulu said the measles vaccine campaign would be shifted in the seven local government areas where the impact of the flood disaster is high.

She said that the forthcoming campaign is a stand-alone, targeting 95 per cent baseline coverage of the state, adding that “the target group is nine to 59 months”.

An official of World Health Organisation, Christian Maluchukwu, in a goodwill message, urged the media and the public to support the campaign.

He said the state recorded the death of 19 children and 500 cases due to measles recorded in 16 local government areas recently.

Mr Maluchukwu said measles usually happens around November and February, adding that if people take part actively, the “problem would be avoided”.

Representatives of the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund and National Primary Healthcare Development Agency delivered messages at the event, which was attended by over 60 journalists and other participants.

(NAN)