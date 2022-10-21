The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, says he will work with the National Assembly to pass a law to increase women’s participation in government to at least 35 per cent, if elected.

Mr Tinubu, in his 80-page manifesto document titled “Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria” said the law will seek employment of female in all government offices.

According to the manifesto, members of the Federal Executive Council are to reserve certain senior positions for women while the private sector will be encouraged to do same.

“Working with the National Assembly, we will aim to pass legislation promoting female employment in all government offices, ministries, and agencies. The goal will be to increase women’s participation in government to at least 35 percent of all governmental positions.

“This legislation shall also mandate the federal executive (particularly the cabinet and core senior advisers) to reserve a minimum number of senior positions for women. Private institutions shall be strongly encouraged to do likewise,” he said.

It is unclear how Mr Tinubu plans to encourage the members of the National Assembly to support gender legislation.

Early this year, the lawmakers rejected five gender bills, prompting protests by women at the entrance of the National Assembly in Abuja. For days, the women besieged the entrance of the National Assembly and demanded the reversal of the bills.

Following the protests, the House of Representatives rescinded its decisions on three out of the five bills.

The House rescinded its decision on the bill that seeks to amend section 26 (2a) of the 1999 constitution by opening citizenship registration to males and females.

This means that if the bill is passed, foreigners married to Nigerian women can apply for Nigerian citizenship.

Similarly, the other bill seeks to alter Sections 31 and 318(1) (the Interpretation Section) of the 1999 Constitution to allow a woman to become an indigene of her husband’s state after at least six years of marriage.

Also, another seeks to amend Section 223 of the 1999 Constitution to provide 35 per cent affirmative action to ensure women occupy at least 35 per cent in political party administration.

But the bills that sought to create extra seats for women in legislative Houses and the 20 per cent quota for women for appointment into federal and states cabinets were not considered.

So far, aside from the rescission, the bills have not been listed for consideration by the committee of the whole.

Three cabinet positions for under 40, six for under 50

Mr Tinubu said, if elected, his administration will reserve minimum of three cabinet positions for Nigerians under the age of 40, while six cabinet positions will be reserved for under 50.

In addition, Mr Tinubu said 20 per cent of political appointments at Ministries, Departments and Agencies are going to be reserved for qualified people under the age of 40.

“Reserve at least three cabinet positions for persons under the age of 40 and six more positions for members under the age of 50.

“We shall also pass a presidential directive requiring that at least 20 per cent of political appointments to MDAs be reserved for qualified people under the age of forty,” the document reads in part.