An unidentified lady on Thursday jumped from the Gbodofon bridge into the Osun river in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

Witnesses said the incident happened around 4 p.m. after the lady received a phone call while standing on the bridge.

A hawker on the road, who identified herself as Bolanle, said after receiving the call, she put her phone inside her handbag and jumped into the river.

“She was standing there, and we noticed that she was receiving a phone call,” the witness said.

“When she ended the phone conversation, she opened her bag and kept the phone there. We just saw her approaching the river, immediately she jumped inside and left her bag at the river bank.”

Some passers-by and hawkers around the area raised the alarm immediately and called on fire fighters in Osogbo to rescue the lady.

The firefighters arrived but after searching, they could not find the victim.

One of the witnesses who requested not to be named said, “I was walking along Gbodofon area around 4:15pm and I saw crowd on the bridge while some firefighters were at the river bank. I was told that a young lady that is aged between 18 and 21, jumped into the Osun river after receiving phone call.

“I gathered that she suddenly asked the Okada man conveying her to stop immediately she got to the bridge, alighted and dived into the river. I saw her purse and two phones on the floor after they were removed from the purse she dropped,” the witness said.

“All efforts to rescue or get the lady were not possible. The fire fighters later left the scene. The water is much because of the rain and that also made it more difficult for her to be found.

“No one could enter the river because of its intensity. Some are saying she might have vanished immediately if she jumped into the river because this isn’t the first time this will happen.”

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the incident.

“I am aware that a lady jumped inside the river yesterday. It seems she is not mentally balanced,” the police spokesperson said.

In September 2021, a motorcyclist also jumped into the river after receiving a phone call.

The motorcyclist was said to be riding from the Ogo-Oluwa side when he stopped to receive a phone call on the bridge, threw his phone into the river and jumped in.