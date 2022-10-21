The Anambra State Government, in collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has rescued two sisters, aged five and three, from their father who allegedly abused them sexually.

Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, told reporters on Thursday in Awka that the rescue was carried out on Wednesday after a whistle blower reported the case to the ministry.

Mrs Obinabo said the suspect is a resident of Abagana in the state.

She said the suspect had been detained for child molestation and abuse and would be charged in court.

“A whistle blower reported the case to the ministry on October 19. The Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Response team of the ministry collaborated with the NSCDC and investigations began.

“In the cause of investigation, the children were rescued by the Intelligence Unit of NSCDC and the culprit arrested.

“It was gathered that the suspect had been using his finger to penetrate the children’s private parts since 2020, when he drove their mother out of the house.

“When the children were rescued, they were first taken to a hospital for examination and treatment. A doctor at the hospital ascertained that the children had been defiled.

“As at when they were brought to the hospital, there were fresh bruises on their private parts and the areas were also reddish and swollen,” she said.

The commissioner said the ministry would charge the suspect and his wife in court.

She commended officials of the NSCDC for being pragmatic in handling the case.

When reporters spoke with the suspect, he denied the allegation and threatened to deal with whoever made the report.

(NAN)