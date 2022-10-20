A Lagos-based human rights lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo, has sued President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, over their refusal to grant him licence to possess a gun for “self-defence”.

Mr Omirhobo, in the suit he filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, said his request to own the weapon is based on the grounds that the federal government had failed in its constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property.

The lawyer is requesting the court for interpretation of relevant sections of the Firearms Act, Criminal Code Act and other relevant laws as to whether it is lawful, legal and constitutional for Mr Buhari to “refuse, fail or neglect to grant him licence to possess an assault rifle for protection of his life and that of his family.”

Mr Omirhobo named the Minister of Defence, Attorney General of Federation, (AGF), the 36 state governments and their Attorneys-General as defendants in the suit.

When the suit came up on Thursday, only Lagos, Ebonyi, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom and Edo states’ counsels were represented in court while others sought adjournment of the hearing of the suit.

The judge, Ahmed Mohammed, however, fixed 24 January 2023 for hearing.

Mr Mohammed also ordered that the processes including hearing notice be served on the respondents that were yet to be served.

Prayers

In the suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/1078/2021, the plaintiff is particularly seeking “a declaration that he and other Nigerian citizens are entitled to defend themselves against unlawful violence of being killed, raped, sodomized, extorted, kidnapped, abducted … by heavily armed criminals.

Mr Omirhobo urged the court to declare that “the refusal, failure and/or neglect of the defendants to abate the killings, raping, sodomising, extorting, kidnapping, abduction, brutalization, dehumanization, debasement, destruction of property, the restriction of the freedom of movement and right of residence … by heavily armed criminals … is a breach of the social contract between the defendants and Nigerian citizens”.

The lawyer is specifically seeking a declaration that “it is unlawful, illegal and unconstitutional for the 2nd defendant (President ) fo refuse, fail and/or neglect to grant the plaintiff license to possess and own an A6 147 Premium AK 47 Assault Rifle based on the Plaintiff’s application of 8/7/2021 which the 2nd Defendant received on 9/7/2021 to enable the Plaintiff exercise his constitutional right to self-defense for protection life and property.”

He also seeks the court’s declaration that it is unlawful, illegal and unconstitutional for the 6th to 16th defendants (36 states of their Attorney-Generals) not to apply for firearms license from the 2nd and 4th Defendants and the Commissioner of Police of their various States for the protection of the lives and properties of Nigerian citizens within their domain.

Mr Omirhobo filed the suit on behalf of himself and the Nigerian public.