The Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has been included in the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the reviewed list, released by the National Secretary of the APC, Iyiola Omisore, on Wednesday, Mr Akinsanya is a member of the Labour directorate.

The committee is headed by Isa Aremu, the Director of National Institute for Labour Studies (NILS).

Mr Akinsanya, a former Chairman of the Lagos State National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), was recently accused of forcing tricycle drivers to buy stickers bearing the photo of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu,

He, however, denied the allegation and dismissed the report that the money was for financing the election of the APC candidate.

He added that Mr Tinubu has people who are willing to finance his campaign “and such money would not come from me or my office.”

Mr Akinsanya, as the head of the Park and Garages Management, controls garage touts, also known as Agbero, who often serve as political thugs during elections.

In 2019, Mr Akinsanya was stabbed at a rally organised by the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikeja.

He was taken to nearby Eko Hospital after he was injured in the fracas that erupted among rival gangs of the NURTW at the APC rally.

The Lagos State Government has helped Mr Akinsanya to maintain his grip on the transportation union. In April, the state government announced the suspension of NURTW activities in parks and garages across the state.

The suspension followed a conflict between Mr Akinsanya and the NURTW national body, which led the former to withdraw the membership of the Lagos State council from the union.

In a twist, the government announced him as the chairman of the committee to oversee the affairs of Parks and Garages management.

Two weeks ago, Mr Akinsanya organised a “5 million man rally” for Mr Tinubu and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.