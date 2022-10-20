For former presidential spokesperson, Ima Niboro, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is the most competent innovative and experienced candidate with the capacity to govern Nigeria.

Mr Niboro, who also doubles as Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta APC Campaign Organisation, said Nigeria needs a visionary leader like Mr Tinubu to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made the comment during an interview on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” on Monday.

He described Mr Tinubu as a man with innovative thinking who prioritises leadership – a major factor required to “achieve anything.”

“We have had leadership in the past seven years and we are getting leadership for the next eight years God-willing,” he said. “And it is going to be APC’s leadership because the APC candidate has the right experience, knowledge and understanding of what needs to be done.”

Mr Niboro, a former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria, said Mr Tinubu’s messages resonate with the youth.

He said while there has been mobilisation for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the APC “always had young people, vibrant, imaginative, brilliant. And the youth echelon of APC is constant, solid and totally in support of Tinubu to bring a new dispensation. We don’t have any disconnect with the youth at all”.

Mr Tinubu is in the race for the presidency with other top candidates like Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Mr Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).