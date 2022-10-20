For former presidential spokesperson, Ima Niboro, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is the most competent innovative and experienced candidate with the capacity to govern Nigeria.
Mr Niboro, who also doubles as Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta APC Campaign Organisation, said Nigeria needs a visionary leader like Mr Tinubu to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.
He made the comment during an interview on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” on Monday.
He described Mr Tinubu as a man with innovative thinking who prioritises leadership – a major factor required to “achieve anything.”
“We have had leadership in the past seven years and we are getting leadership for the next eight years God-willing,” he said. “And it is going to be APC’s leadership because the APC candidate has the right experience, knowledge and understanding of what needs to be done.”
Mr Niboro, a former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria, said Mr Tinubu’s messages resonate with the youth.
He said while there has been mobilisation for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the APC “always had young people, vibrant, imaginative, brilliant. And the youth echelon of APC is constant, solid and totally in support of Tinubu to bring a new dispensation. We don’t have any disconnect with the youth at all”.
Mr Tinubu is in the race for the presidency with other top candidates like Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Mr Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).
Among Nigeria’s numerous national challenges, which do you think the next president should focus on first?— Premium Times (@PremiumTimesng) October 5, 2022
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999