The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, is dead.
His death was confirmed on Wednesday by a press statement from the governor’s office, which was signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode.
“The Government of Ekiti State regrets to announce the death of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Funminiyi Afuye,” the statement read.
“Rt. Hon Afuye died Wednesday evening at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado- Ekiti, where he was receiving treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest.
“The late Afuye, 66, was a former Commissioner, Ekiti State Ministry of Information and two- time member of the State Assembly. He was inaugurated Speaker of the sixth Assembly on June 6, 2019.”
Confirming the development, the Spokesperson of the Assembly, Yemisi Ayokunle, said the House was yet to take any concrete decision, but a meeting of the members would hold on Thursday to map out plans.
She said a press statement would soon be made public by the Assembly on the Speaker’s death.
