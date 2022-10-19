The management of the Federal University Dutse (FUD), Jigawa State, has announced that full academic activities will resume on 31 October for returning students.

The resumption of academic activities follows the eight-month strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The strike was suspended last Friday.

The university’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Bello, said the university’s senate approved the resumption date at its 55th emergency meeting on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the university said it is putting everything in place to ensure a hitch-free resumption of academic activities.

According to the university’s Chief Security Officer, Abubakar Sadiq, a retired colonel, its personnel have cut bushes that had overgrown during the long strike.

Holding cell

Mr Sadiq also revealed that the school has built a cell to hold students fomenting trouble on campus, members of cult groups or those found with dangerous weapons.

He said no student would be held in the cell for more than two hours before being handed over to the police.

He said the security unit has acquired two patrol motorcycles for better surveillance of the campus.

“Our men (security personnel) are fully on top of the situation, we have all the necessary things in place to secure the school’s premises and the management has also approved the new uniforms for the security personnel, Mr Abubakar said.

Below is the university’s academic calendar release on Wednesday:

THE REVISED ACADEMIC CALENDAR

Returning of students

31st October 2022

1 week

Continuation of second-semester lectures

7th November 2022 to 2nd December 2022

weeks

2nd-semester examinations

5th December 2022 to 31st December 2022

4 weeks

Marking of examination scripts and preparation of academic status

31st December 2022 to 14th January 2023

2 weeks

Departmental Board meeting

16th – 17th January 2023

2 Days

Faculty board meeting

18th, 19th & 20th January 2023

3 Days

Senate Business Committee (SBC) meeting

23rd – 24th January 2023

2 Days

Senate Meeting

31st January 2023

1 Day

Commencement of new Academic Session

6th February 2023.