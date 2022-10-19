The PDP governorship candidate in Lagos state, Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), on Wednesday, promised to return governance and state resources to the people.

Mr Adediran alongside his running mate, Olufunke Akindele, who flagged off his campaign at the Akowonjo area in Alimosho LGA, said that he was depending on God and the people to emerge winner of the 2023 general elections.

The PDP governorship candidate pledged to pursue only programmes and policies that would be of immense benefit to the people, stressing “the people deserve better dividends of democracy, considering the huge resources deposited in Lagos State.’’

In an interactive session with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Alimosho LGA, Mr Adediran, who called for prayers, promised to address challenges facing the council as the largest LGA, if supported to win.

He promised to run a government that all citizens in the state would be proud of, without leaving anyone behind.

According to him, if elected into office, he will be responsible and accountable to the people, not any political godfather.

“We have sat down and mapped out strategies to make Lagos work. If government can build roads for free, it can build houses for free. We can have affordable houses.

“We are going to partner with the private sector to make sure we have affordable housing because government alone cannot do that alone.

“I saw all the inner roads. We are going everywhere because we want to have an idea of what people are going through,” he said.

Responding, the Chairman of CAN in Alimosho LGA comprising all the six Local Council Development Areas in the council, Toyin Owoeye, said that religious leaders remained fathers to all the candidates.

Mr Owoeye advised Mr Adediran not to dump Alimosho LGA if he emerges winner, noting that Alimosho being the largest LG council in the country needed more attention and priority.

In a meeting with traditional leaders in Shasha area, Mr Adediran, who sought support for his ambition as one of the sons of the soil, said that his pursuit was to bring everyone on board in administering the state.

He promised to recognise royal fathers and institutions and create empowerment for youths, women, as well as people living with disability through his WEALTHY agenda.

At a separate meeting with non-Yoruba indigenes living in Gowon Estate, Mr Adediran vowed to defend and protect every resident of the state as well as create enabling environment for peaceful co-existence.

The PDP governorship candidate also commended non-indigene residents in the state for contributing immensely to the development of the state, promising that his administration would be an inclusive one.

“This is a government that will make Lagos work for everybody without taking away your means of livelihood,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Arewa Community, Hajiya Favour Adamu, said that all the women, youths, and Arewa group in the area were in support of the PDP

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that representatives of the Igbo Community, South-South Community, and other ethnic groups and associations took turns throwing their weight behind PDP and all its candidates.

NAN reports that the PDP campaign team visited various parts of the council area to solicit the support of the electorate during the elections in 2023. (NAN)