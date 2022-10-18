The police in Osun on Tuesday said it arrested one Akinola Michael, 33, in connection with the killing of one Yakubu Zakariyau, a commercial motorcyclist in Ile-Ife and Ibadan, and stealing his motorcycle.

Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in the state, said during the parade of criminal suspects in Osogbo, that the father of the victim reported that his son received a call from someone to come and pick him up on July 4. She quoted the man as saying that after his son left home at 9:30 a.m. to pick up the caller, he did not return home, nor could he be reached nor found.

“Immediately the report was received, police detectives from the Anti-Kidnapping section swung into action and through diligently and scientifically analysed intelligence-led investigation, the police detective was able to arrest one of the suspects, one Akinola Michael in Ibadan.

“He confessed to have jointly killed the deceased with one Alekuso Rotimi (now at large) at Ogundipe Zone II area, Egbeda LGA, Ibadan with hammer and buried him with his phone in a thick forest while his Bajaj motorcycle was taken away by them.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest other conspirators,” she said.

The police spokesperson also said they arrested two armed robbery suspects who allegedly broke into some houses in Ibokun, Obokun Local Government Area of the state, and robbed residents of their belongings.

She said the suspects were arrested after the matter of armed robbery was reported at the Ibokun police division.

“On Sept. 29, at about 9:10 a.m., a complainant reported at Ibokun Police Division that on the same date, at about 2:30 a.m., they were robbed by three armed men who forcefully gained entrance into their houses, having broken their entrance door with a big stone.

“He said they were dispossessed of their valuables which included clothes, shoes, laptop, TV set, different models of handsets, and a Toyota Camry car with Reg. No. FST 969 GL, belonging to one Aluko Tolulope.

“Immediately, the case was referred to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command for discreet investigation and the suspects were arrested with the Toyota Camry at Ibadan in Oyo State.

“Efforts are, however, ongoing to get other fleeing suspects arrested,” Ms Opalola said.

She said two others were also arrested for allegedly killing a traditional chief in Igbomina while one Abdulafeez Shorinmade, 23, was also arrested in Iwo, for allegedly killing a girl by stabbing her in the neck.

She said all the suspects would be charged to court after the completion of the investigation.

(NAN)