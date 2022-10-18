A former Chief of Defence Staff, Martin Luther Agwai, will on Thursday, in Abuja, chair a public session on terrorism and presentation of a book on President Muhammadu Buhari’s foreign policy.

Mr Agwai, a retired general and ex-deputy military adviser of the United Nations will preside over the lecture titled “Transnational Terrorism And Insurgency In The Sahel: Implications For National Security And Democratic Governance In The Region”.

The lecture will be delivered by Murtala Mormoni Bashir, commandant, National Defence College (NDC) and Above Water Warfare specialist. Mr Bashir is a rear admiral in the Nigerian Navy.

The lecture will be followed by a book presentation on the foreign policy of President Buhari.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, will grace the event as special guest of honour.

Organised by the leading foreign affairs think tank, the Society for International Relations Awareness, SIRA, the lecture, which is open to the public, will take place from 11 am at the National Defence College (NDC), Herbert Macaulay Way, Abuja.

The co-discussants at the lecture are Bayo Asala, an African indigenous conflict management expert and Wilson Ijide, a retired colonel industrial organisation psychologist and military strategist.

The book will be reviewed by Aminu Ahmed Yusuf, an independent researcher on social movements and state building.

The 185-page book is titled “Continuity And Change In Nigeria’s Foreign Policy Under President Muhammadu Buhari”.

It contains the 2021 SIRA Lecture presented by Ibrahim Gambari, the chief of staff to the President, and contributions by five academics: Ikenna Amanchukwu, Emeka Iloh, Chukwuemeka Muoneka, Ifeoluwa James-Iduma and Cornelius Mbah. It concluded with a paper by Anthony Isa, a former Commandant of the NDC.

Diplomats, academics, labour leaders, lawyers, social activists, the media, youth representatives and the critical public are expected at the programme, Owei Lakemfa, president of SIRA, said in a statement.