The Federal Court in Akure has dismissed the suit challenging the election of a former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ondo South senatorial district.

The judge, Rilwan Aikawa, in his verdict delivered via Zoom, said the suit filed by Nicholas Tofowomo, the incumbent senator, was statute-barred because it was filed outside the time provided under the law.

Mr Tofowomo scored 74 votes in the PDP primary to lose his bid to return to the Senate on the platform of the party.

Mr Ajayi, who had recently returned to the party from the Zenith Labour Party, where he contested the last governorship election, polled 78 votes to emerge as the candidate to represent the senatorial district.

But Mr Tofowomo through his counsel, Femi Emodamori, challenged the outcome of the primary election at the court, alleging ineligibility.

In suit number: FHC/CS/AK/ 83 /2022 filed on 5th July 5, the plaintiff prayed the court to nullify the former deputy governor’s nomination on the grounds that he presented conflicting and questionable academic records for the election.

He alleged that Mr Ajayi lied on oath in his form, which he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for clearance for the poll.

Mr Tofowomo said the former deputy governor did not meet the constitutional requirements for contesting the 2023 general election as contained in the interpretation and application of Section 66 (1) (i) of the 1999 Constitution and Section 29(5) & (6) of the Electoral Act, 2022 as well as other relevant laws.

Countering the allegations, Mr Ajayi, through his lawyer, Kayode Olatoke, argued that the allegation of perjury against him was unfounded.

He said the school registrar at the time he wrote his WAEC had sworn an affidavit in 2006, to absolve him of the controversial error about the date of birth on his WAEC certificate.

Mr Ajayi said the case was filed outside the time allowed under the law, so the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case and that it was a mere academic exercise and a waste of the court’s time.

In his ruling, Mr Aikawa, relying on several cases decided by the Supreme Court, held that the date of occurrence was to be used to determine the status of the case and not the date the plaintiff was aware of the case

Mr Aikawa said the date of the occurrence of the cause of action was 9th June and the date the case was filed was 5th July. He held that the case, which was supposed to be filed within 14 days, was filed 26 days after the cause of action.

The judge resolved that the case would not be heard on merit since it was filed outside the time allowed under the 1999 Constitution and the amended Electoral Act and consequently dismissed the case.