Fans and family members of veteran comedian and dramatist, late Moses Olaiya, popularly known as ‘Baba Sala’, on Saturday celebrated the late theatre icon at the maiden edition of the “Baba Sala Festival.”

The festival tagged, “LAFTAISM 1.0″, with the theme, “Effects of comedy in a challenged society,” was held at the National Arts Theater, Iganmu, Lagos.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the festival, Emmanuel Adejumo, also known as “Boisala”, a son of the late actor, said the festival was to celebrate and immortalize Baba Sala as he had done a lot for the nation.

“We are thinking of immortalizing him so that generations coming can see, hear and know about his good works. This great icon has done a lot in terms of comedy and theatre arts in Nigeria.

“Baba Sala is a comedian and formerly a musician who inspired the likes of King Sunny Ade and Ebenezer Obey.

“The younger generations may not really know who Baba Sala was but with this kind of programme and festival we are kicking off, they will know a lot about him.

“We called it LAFTAISM 1.0 because it will be a yearly event. It will be an event of comedy, kids, music and dance.

“We will also be playing one of his classic dramas that the people know him for each year, so laughter is life,” he said.

Bukola Ogunbote, the chairperson of the planning committee for the festival, said Baba Sala had impacted a lot of people’s lives in such a way that he should not be forgotten in a hurry.

“I have always loved Baba Sala and my mother always look out for his shows on the television. Baba Sala’s comedy was so committed to touching people’s lives.

“I thank God because, through him, a lot of people had been impacted. He is worth celebrating and he is worth immortalizing.

“We have learnt so much from him, not just on comedy but from ways of living a good life,” she said.

Mrs Ogunbote added that Baba Sala was a phenomenon that should not be forgotten so soon and generations to come should be allowed to learn and know what he was all about.

“I believe celebrating him in form of this festival annually will make it possible for a lot of people to know a lot about him so it’s really worth it.

“We need to immortalize him just like so many people and I’m so glad that even when he was alive, I celebrated him and I’m still doing this because my life is so fortunate to happen to him to defend the film,” she said.

