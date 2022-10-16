The Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Saturday said it will appeal the court judgement stopping it from fielding a governorship candidate in the 2023 general election in the state.
A Federal High Court in Yola, on Friday, nullified the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in the state.
The party elected Aishatu Binani as the party’s governorship candidate in the now-nullified primary held on 26 May. She scored 430 votes to defeat her closest rival, Nuhu Ribadu, who scored 288 votes.
The trial judge, Abdulaziz Anka, also declined a plea for the party to hold a fresh primary election, which effectively means the party will have no candidate in the election.
Mr Ribadu had approached the court alleging irregularities in the conduct of the primary.
The court held that the primary was not in compliance with the 2022 Electoral Act, Nigeria’s constitution, and the party guidelines.
READ ALSO: 2023: Female senator, Binani, beats Ribadu, ex-Governor Bindow, others to emerge as APC candidate in Adamawa
The judge said the nomination of Mrs Binani was in clear contravention of Section 85 of the Electoral Act because there was “manifest overvoting” during the primary.
Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, the state APC Secretary, Raymond Chidama, pleaded with the party supporters to be calm, he said the party will appeal the judgment.
He said that following the judgement, party executives from the state met and agreed to reclaim its mandate by challenging the ruling at the appeal court.
Among Nigeria’s numerous national challenges, which do you think the next president should focus on first?— Premium Times (@PremiumTimesng) October 5, 2022
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999