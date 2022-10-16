The Enugu State Government has suspended the traditional ruler of Ekpulato Mgbowo, a community in Awgu Local Government Area of the state over insecurity.

The suspended monarch, Greg Ituma, was crowned in November 2019.

His suspension was announced in a statement by the State Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Charles Egumgbe, on Saturday in Enugu.

The statement said the suspension of the monarch was sequel to allegations of conduct against him which was considered “inimical to the security of the state”.

It added that the suspension would remain effective until the end of investigations into the matter.

The government will review the suspension of the monarch based on recommendations to be submitted after the investigation, the statement said.

The community has witnessed growing attacks by hoodlums suspected to have the backing of some prominent persons in the community.

Mr Ituma’s suspension comes barely 24 hours after the government held a “crucial” security meeting on Friday.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from sources around government circle that the meeting, convened by the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, was held to review security situations in some communities and across the entire state.

“We took far-reaching decisions about insecurity in some parts of the state,” a source said, without giving details.

The meeting, chaired by Mr Ugwuanyi, was attended by heads of security agencies.

Some of the state government officials in attendance were the Deputy Governor of the state, Cecila Ezeilo, the Speaker of the Enugu House of Assembly, Uchenna Ubosi, and the Secretary to the State Government, Simon Ortuanya.

Others included the Commander, 82 Division, Garrison Command of the Nigerian Army, M.K. Ibrahim; the Commander, 553 Base Services Base Group of the Nigerian Airforce, Enugu, Isaiah Taiwo; the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Ammani; the Director, State Security Service in the state, H.M. Daluwa; and the Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state, Aloysius Obiora.

(NAN)