A radio worker in Imo State, South-east Nigeria, arrested by the State Security Service (SSS) for playing a song considered “offensive” to the Governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma, via the station has been released.

The worker, Casmir Uzomah, is a staff member of the Orient Radio-Television Station, which is managed by the Imo State Broadcasting Corporation (IBC), a media outfit owned by the Imo State Government.

He works in the technical department of the station.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that he was released on Friday.

Mr Uzomah spent about two months in the SSS detention.

He was arrested on 4 August when he honoured an invitation by the SSS.

“I was told that he played a song on IBC which was very offensive, calling the governor a murderer,” Declan Emelumba, Imo State Commissioner for Information, had alleged.

“This man actually played a song that says the governor is a murderer and that blood is flowing in his hand. Even the NBC queried the IBC for playing such a song,” he claimed, pointing out that he (Emelumba) was not responsible for Mr Uzomah’s arrest.

The release of the radio worker comes about one week after his family members and work colleagues complained that they were not allowed to see him, while in detention.

Not yet over

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the information commissioner, Mr Emelumba, on Saturday, he confirmed that Mr Uzomah had been released

“He was released on bail by the SSS,” he said.

The commissioner, however, said his release does not mean that the matter has come to an end. He said the state government would go ahead with the case.

“Absolutely. It is still on. It is a serious case now,” Mr Emelumba said when asked if the government would continue with the case.

“It is not the kind of case you sweep under the carpet.”