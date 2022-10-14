UK’s Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday asked her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, to step aside amid the financial crisis rocking the new administration.

Mr Kwarteng, one of Ms Truss’ strongest allies, served as chancellor (finance minister) for 38 days before he was fired.

He introduced a mini-budget on 23 September where he announced £45 billion in unfunded tax cuts and had since received public backlash.

As soon as the budget was introduced, the British pound fell to a record low against the dollar and increased the cost of government borrowing and mortgage which the Bank of England had to intervene in.

Moments after his sack was announced, Mr Kwarteng in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister said that he would continue to support the Prime Minister’s government and his own successor.

“As I have said many times in the past weeks, following the status quo was simply not an option,” he said. “For too long this country has been dogged by low growth rates and high taxation – that must still change if this country is to succeed.”

He added that it is important now for the Prime Minister to emphasise her government’s commitment to fiscal discipline.

“The Medium-Term Fiscal Plan is crucial to this end, and I look forward to supporting you and my successor to achieve that from the backbenches,” Mr Kwarteng said.

“I believe your vision is the right one. It has been an honour to serve as your first Chancellor. Your success is this country’s success and I wish you well.”

