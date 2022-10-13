The Federal High Court, Akure, has ordered the All Progressives Congress (APC) to conduct a fresh primary election to elect a candidate for Akoko South East/Akoko South-west Federal Constituency of Ondo State.

The party is required to notify the Independent National Electoral Commission of the decision to hold the election in the next seven days.

The resolution is a product of a consent judgment entered on Thursday in the suit filed by Victor Ategbole.

He is an aspirant, who had earlier approached the court to annul the primary on the grounds that the primary, which was won by Adegboyega Adefarati, did not hold at the designated venue.

He said it was held in Akure, the state capital, out of the federal constituency.

The court, presided over by Demi Ajayi, ordered the INEC to conduct another election within seven days.

The APC is expected within seven days from Thursday to write to notify INEC of its readiness to conduct a fresh primary election of the party for Akoko South-east/Akoko South-west Federal Constituency at St. Patrick Secondary School, Iwaro-Oka.

Parties were said to have agreed to the position in the overall interest of the APC.

Mr Adefarati, the APC, the national chairman of the APC, the state APC chairman, Ade Adetimehin, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, were respondents in the suit.

The decision of the court was based on the out-of-court settlement agreed upon by all the parties involved in the matter.

A copy of the written terms of settlement from the court signed by the plaintiffs, defendants, and their counsels, reads: “It is hereby agreed between the plaintiff on the one part and the first, second, third and fourth defendants on the other part, that the present suit as constituted be discontinued in the interest of the All Progressives Congress.

“It is further agreed that the second defendant, the All Progressives Congress, shall within seven days from the date of pronouncing this terms of settlement as the judgment of this court in this suit or so soon thereafter, write officially to inform the fifth defendant of its readiness to conduct a fresh APC primary for the Akoko South-East and Akoko South-West federal constituency at the approved venue of the primaries, being St. Patrick’s Secondary School, Iwaro-Oka, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, within the federal constituency.

“The second defendant shall invite the appropriate officers of the fifth defendant to monitor the proposed fresh primaries for Akoko South-East/Akoko South-West Federal Constituency.

“That the foregoing terms shall be the judgment of this honourable court in this suit. Parties to bear their respective costs.”