An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court I in Ibadan on Thursday remanded a 27-year-old man, Oladotun Wahab, in a correctional centre for allegedly raping a 70-year-old woman in his neighbourhood.
The police charged Mr Wahab with rape and robbery.
The Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Idowu, who did not take the plea of Mr Wahab for want of jurisdiction, ordered his remand in Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo Town.
Mr Idowu gave the order pending the outcome of the case file at the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).
He adjourned the matter until 15 December for mention.
Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Femi Oluwadare, told the court that Mr Wahab on 6 October, at about 2:25 p.m allegedly raped a 70-year-old woman.
Mr Oluwadare said the suspect raped the woman in an uncompleted building.
He said that Mr Wahab robbed the victim of N21,500 and her Itel cell phone worth N6,000.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 357 and was punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.
He said it also contravened section 1(2) (a) (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap RII, Vol.14, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004.
(NAN)
