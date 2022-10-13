The West Africa Democracy Solidarity (WADEMOS) Network has expressed regrets over the recent counter-coup in Burkina Faso, fearing its adverse implication on the security situation and restoration of democratic governance in the country.

WADEMOS, launched in September in Accra, Ghana, to promote peaceful, stable, and democratic development in the West African region, said the coups could derail efforts to address the challenges facing the country.

It said in a statement, “…we are concerned that coups and counter-coups in Burkina Faso at this time will only serve to disrupt and derail the patient efforts already made by the Burkinabe people since the coup of January 2022 to reach a settlement of the security crisis caused by armed terrorist groups and an orderly restoration of democratic and constitutional government in the country.”

Burkina Faso plunged into another political crisis with a group of soldiers staging the second coup in less than nine months in the country on 30 October.

Ibrahim Traore led the 30 October coup to become Burkina Faso’s military leader, deposing Paul Henri-Damiba, who only came to power through his own coup in January.

The latest coup came barely two weeks after WADEMOS was launched in Accra during which speakers took turns to condemn the recent democratic collapse and backsliding in some West African countries.

Since 2020, there have been successful coups in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, and failed attempts in Niger and Guinea Bissau.

Threat to cohesion

WADEMOS, in its statement on the latest coup, said the cycle of coups in Burkina Faso, in light of the escalation of deadly activities of terrorist groups in the country, could undermine the cohesion needed to confront the security challenges and defend the country’s sovereignty.

“We are especially concerned, considering the sharp escalation recently in deadly extremist and terrorist attacks against the population, that a cycle of coups and counter-coups will weaken and undermine the cohesion and singleness of purpose that both the Burkinabe military and the society at large need to confront the very grave and continuing threats to the security and sovereignty of the country and its people.”

The coalition, however, expressed satisfaction that the coup did not degenerate into fratricidal combats or violent reprisals within the Burkinabe military or society.

Greenlight

It also commended the new Traore-led junta “for agreeing to the terms of the settlement for the exit of Col. Damiba”.

The agreement lauded by the WADEMOS includes “guaranteeing the safety and non-prosecution of the leaders of the former junta and their collaborators”.

The regime also committed to pursue national reconciliation and to engage in broad consultations and agreed “to honour existing commitments and plans, for an orderly return to democratic and constitutional rule by July 2024.”

“We commend the religious and customary leaders of Burkina Faso for their swift and patriotic intervention in brokering a peaceful and successful resolution to the crisis, thereby paving the way for a smooth regime transition and averting a potentially protracted and destabilizing conflict.

It expressed hope that “the terms of the Seven Point agreement will be implemented in good faith in the interest of the people of Burkina Faso.”

Recommendation

WADEMOS urged Mr Traore’s regime to work collaboratively and constructively with the diverse segments of Burkinabe civil society, media, and the political class, as well as with regional partners.

This, it said, would enable the government “to build and sustain the mutual trust, united front, and regional solidarity the country desperately needs at this time to address the difficult challenges it confronts.”

The network also expressed confidence that the people of Burkina Faso “have the courage and determination to overcome their present challenges.”

It promised to remain steadfast in its commitment to support and assist the processes of political transition in Burkina Faso.

WADEMOS is a transnational network of independent, non-partisan civil society organisations (CSOs) in West Africa.

It currently has a membership of over 30 CSOs located in 15 countries in West Africa.