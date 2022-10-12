Teachers in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, under the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), are yet to receive their August salary.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Donatus Njoku, who reacted to the development, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abakaliki, that the teachers will soon be paid.

Mr Njoku said it was regrettable that that category of teachers had not been paid, and pleaded with them to be patient.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure that whatever might have led to such a delay in payment is addressed.

“We are in contact with all those concerned over the payment and all issues would be sorted soon,” he said.

He said August was a transition month in the local government leadership of the state, being the end of the past chairpersons’ tenure and the inauguration of new ones on 1 September.

“It is a fact that teachers are not owed in the state and this particular situation is peculiar,” he said.

Chairperson of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in Ebonyi, Francis Egwu, said he was not happy to hear of the development in Ebonyi Local Government, while teachers in other local government areas had received their August salary.

“I contacted the past and present chairmen of the council and no cogent reason was given for the delay.

“They, however, promised to expedite action in resolving issues concerning the payment.

“I will not rest until the matter is resolved as teachers in the council, among other areas, deserve their due wages,” he said.

NAN could not get the former chairperson of the council, Chinyere Nwogbaga’s comment on the matter, as she did not respond to calls and text messages sent to her phone.

The Chairperson of UBEB in the state, Hycinth Ikpor, did not also pick up his calls or reply to the text messages sent to him.

(NAN)