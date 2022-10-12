The Senate has frowned at the authorities of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for submitting its 2022 budget proposals late.

The lawmakers ordered the FCT to present its 2023 budget proposal by next week or risk zero allocation for the fiscal year.

The lawmakers gave the warning when they considered the N607.7 billion 2022 budget for the FCT.

The budget for the 2022 ficsal year targets the sustained completion of about 18 priority projects both within the Federal Capital City (FCC) and the satellite towns.

A breakdown of the budget shows N76.569 billion earmarked for personnel cost, N138.19 billion for overhead and N393.19 billion for capital projects.

When details for the appropriation was presented by the Senate Leader, Ibrahim Gobir, for debate on Wednesday, the lawmakers wondered why it was brought in October – three months to the end of the proposed fiscal year.

James Manager (PDP, Delta South), was the first to react.

He complained that the year for which the budgetary proposals were meant for, is less than three months to roll away. He asked that the proposal rejected.

“What are the people saddled with drafting of the proposals doing since January? Are they aware that we are already in the 10th month of the year?” he asked.

In a bid to intervene and discourage the Senate from rejecting the budget, the FCT senator, Philip Aduda, apologised on behalf of the FCT Minister for the late submission of 2022 budget proposals.

While he described the late submission as unfortunate, he appealed to colleagues to consider it for second reading as moved by the leader.

Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President, said submitting the 2022 budget proposals in October is not only unfortunate but unacceptable.

He therefore directed the Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT, Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi West), to liaise with FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, and make sure the 2023 budget proposal is submitted next week.

“Honestly speaking, this should not be accepted by us but for the interest of innocent residents of FCT, it will be considered,” he said. “However, similar action from FCT will not be accepted as far as late budget submission is considered.

“In fact, as a warning in that direction , FCT should unfailingly submit for consideration its proposed budget for 2023 next week or keep to itself.”

The Senate, he said, will no longer consider such approval-seeking submissions in the 10th month of the year the budget proposals are meant for.

The lawmakers thereafter, read the budget for second reading and referred it to the relevant committee for further legislative work.