An Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Wednesday sentenced a man, Chinaza Abazienu, to 21 years imprisonment for indecent treatment and attempting to rape a 10-year-old girl.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Abiola Soladoye sentenced Mr Abazienu following his plea bargain agreement to a two-count charge of attempted sexual assault by penetration and indecent treatment of a child.
Mrs Soladoye sentenced the convict to 14 years for attempted sexual assault by penetration and seven years for indecent treatment of a child.
She added that the sentencing should run consecutively.
The state prosecutor, Abimbola Abolade, had earlier informed the court of a plea bargain application made by the defence, dated 20 June which proposed 21 years jail term.
The defence counsel, Donatus Egbe, also confirmed the acceptance of the plea bargain on behalf of the defendant.
The prosecution submitted that the defendant committed the offences on 3 August on Yusuf Sanusi Street, Off Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, Lagos.
The offence, the prosecution said contravenes the provisions of sections 135 and 262 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)
