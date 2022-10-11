The PDP Governors’ Forum has congratulated its members who were conferred with the prestigious national honours of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was contained in a statement by the forum’s Director-General, Cyril Maduabum, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Maduabum named the members to include Governors Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Darius Ishaku of Taraba State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

I thank President Muhammadu Buhari, and the National Honours Awards Committee for my investiture, earlier today, as a Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) — in recognition of my contributions to the development of the nation. pic.twitter.com/awg3r4wNq0 — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) October 11, 2022

He said Mr Okowa had distinguished himself as a senator and an administrator per excellence, having changed the business, economic, social and political landscape of Delta as a two-term governor.

“He has raised the bar politically with his excellent performance as the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, in the 2023 general elections.”

He added that Mr Ishaku as a serving two-term governor of Taraba State has rendered impeccable services that have touched the lives of the people of the state in a remarkable way.

“He had also served at the federal level as a Minister, a position he held with distinction. He is currently a senatorial candidate of the PDP.

“Ugwuanyi is a serving and high-performing governor of Enugu State where he has enthroned peace, stability, and social and economic transformation of the state.

“He was a long-standing member of the House of Representatives and Chairman of its Marine Transport Committee. He is currently on the ballot for the senate on the platform of the PDP,” he said.

Mr Maduabum said the forum joined the families and friends of the three governors to celebrate the joyous occasion and wish them well in all their future undertakings.

(NAN)