Russia is bracing itself for a longer war against Ukraine because of planned U.S. arms deliveries to the country, says the Kremlin.

The delivery of anti-aircraft systems announced by the U.S. will make the “conflict longer and more painful for the Ukrainian side.

“The confrontation will continue,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, referring to a meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialised nations with Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Tuesday.

Russia sees the U.S. in particular as a warring party in Ukraine because the country not only provides weapons but also intelligence and satellite data.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers are being trained in the West on how to use NATO weapons, among other things.

The German government and other NATO members emphasise that they are not a party to the war.

The aid to Ukraine is seen as support for the right of self-defence of the country, which is striving to join the EU and NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the war against Ukraine on 24 February 24.

Initially, the aggressor was considered militarily superior.

After the arms deliveries, Ukraine was finally able to push back Russian troops massively and liberate some occupied territories.

(dpa/NAN)