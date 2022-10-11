Canada on Tuesday said it will send 40 more combat engineers to help support Polish efforts to train Ukrainian forces.

Canada’s defence minister Anita Anand said this was part of the country’s commitment to increase military aid for Ukraine.

Ms Anand, told a news conference in Warsaw “today, I am announcing that in the coming weeks, Canada will deploy approximately 40 combat engineers to Poland to help Polish Forces train Ukrainian sappers.”

“The sappers would be trained on engineer reconnaissance, explosives, mining and de-mining.’’

(Reuters/NAN)