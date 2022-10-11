The Saudi Arabian Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, announced that mahram (blood relative), usually a male guardian, is no longer required to accompany a woman pilgrim to perform Hajj or Umrah (lesser Hajj).
Saudi law stipulates that a woman needs a Mahram (guardian) which could be her father, husband, blood brother and her biological son when performing Hajj.
The minister stated this on Monday in Egypt during a meeting with his counterpart, the Egyptian Interior Minister, Mahmoud Tawfik, discussing the 2023 Hajj preparations, Hajj Reporters, a Nigerian newspaper that reports Hajj activities, reported.
READ ALSO: Saudi Arabia allows Hajj 2021 under strict conditions
The announcement brought to an end the controversy caused by a policy introduced by the kingdom in 2019.
Since then, the country has only allowed women above 40 years to travel to the country in the last lesser Hajj season without a guardian.
With the new announcement on Monday, all eligible women can now travel to the Holy Land with or without male guardians for Hajj and lesser Hajj.
Among Nigeria’s numerous national challenges, which do you think the next president should focus on first?— Premium Times (@PremiumTimesng) October 5, 2022
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999